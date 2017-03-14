1899: Bye, Eddy; Town changes name to...

1899: Bye, Eddy; Town changes name to Carlsbad

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

There are some mineral springs near town and it is thought the suggested foreign name would be a good advertisement. Another reason is that the present name sounds boyish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking 3 hr Ruserious 5
Mr Doporto - Please Resign 20 hr texinnewmex 37
gary perkowski found drunk, naked, and wanderin... Fri Who Cares 44
new strip club! (Dec '11) Mar 14 Sammy sam 225
Step parent adoption attorney? Mar 11 Happy 4
Rules For Radicals Mar 11 Frankenfool 40
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mar 10 OMG 8,889
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,666,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC