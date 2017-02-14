Shipments to nation's only nuclear du...

Shipments to nation's only nuclear dump willa

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

The U.S. Energy Department expects shipments to the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository to resume in April. Shipments to nation's only nuclear dump will resume in April CARLSBAD, N.M. - The U.S. Energy Department expects shipments to the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository to resume in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr Doporto - Please Resign 1 hr Frankenfool 24
new study shows..... 15 hr Frankenfool 11
Posters with Lubbock,TX ISP are all Frankenfool Sun Frankenfool 8
Sanctuary Eddy County Feb 26 Frankenfool 5
Darla Mccormick (Apr '09) Feb 26 Frankenfool 11
Dear County Officials - Save $$$ at the Jail Feb 25 lambert 1
sexual misconduct at WIPP Feb 24 Waiting 4
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,219,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC