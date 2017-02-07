Several officers targeted in revenge ...

Several officers targeted in revenge plot

There are 8 comments on the Las Cruces Sun-News story from Tuesday Feb 7, titled Several officers targeted in revenge plot. In it, Las Cruces Sun-News reports that:

Area law enforcement discovered a plot to harm eight officers and their families while serving routine search warrants last month, officials said.

alberto

Lubbock, TX

#1 Wednesday Feb 8
Dang... Drug gangs?

Frankenstooge

Carlsbad, NM

#2 Wednesday Feb 8
alberto wrote:
Dang... Drug gangs?
Hey there Frankenfool! LMFAO!!!!!!

Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#3 Wednesday Feb 8
Frankenstooge wrote:
<quoted text>

Hey there Frankenfool! LMFAO!!!!!!
Ok smartass!
How exactly am I changing my IP Local all the way across the state of Texas?
Just try and change yours like that.

Alberto

Carlsbad, NM

#4 Thursday Feb 9
Frankenfool wrote:
<quoted text>

Ok smartass!
How exactly am I changing my IP Local all the way across the state of Texas?
Just try and change yours like that.
Calm down Frankenstooge!

Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#5 Thursday Feb 9
Alberto wrote:
<quoted text>

Calm down Frankenstooge!
Thought so!
I'm getting tired of winning.....

jrdz7778

Since: Apr 14

1

Location hidden
#6 Thursday Feb 9
What evidence did they find i wonder? Probably some delusional tweaker they found hiding under the bed jacking off and running their mouth. LOL!!!
alberto

Lubbock, TX

#7 Friday Feb 10
jrdz7778 wrote:
What evidence did they find i wonder? Probably some delusional tweaker they found hiding under the bed jacking off and running their mouth. LOL!!!
good question... perhaps the CA could hire a reporter to writ this story

alberto

Lubbock, TX

#8 Friday Feb 10
Given the county commission (they run the jail) has made a decision that they will not hold illegals, perhaps this decision has impacted the police.....

maybe???

Carlsbad, NM

