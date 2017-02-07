Several officers targeted in revenge plot
There are 8 comments on the Las Cruces Sun-News story from Tuesday Feb 7, titled Several officers targeted in revenge plot.
Area law enforcement discovered a plot to harm eight officers and their families while serving routine search warrants last month, officials said. Several officers targeted in revenge plot CARLSBAD, N.M. - Area law enforcement discovered a plot to harm eight officers and their families while serving routine search warrants last month, officials said.
#1 Wednesday Feb 8
Dang... Drug gangs?
#2 Wednesday Feb 8
Hey there Frankenfool! LMFAO!!!!!!
#3 Wednesday Feb 8
Ok smartass!
How exactly am I changing my IP Local all the way across the state of Texas?
Just try and change yours like that.
#4 Thursday Feb 9
Calm down Frankenstooge!
#5 Thursday Feb 9
Thought so!
I'm getting tired of winning.....
Since: Apr 14
1
Location hidden
#6 Thursday Feb 9
What evidence did they find i wonder? Probably some delusional tweaker they found hiding under the bed jacking off and running their mouth. LOL!!!
#7 Friday Feb 10
good question... perhaps the CA could hire a reporter to writ this story
#8 Friday Feb 10
Given the county commission (they run the jail) has made a decision that they will not hold illegals, perhaps this decision has impacted the police.....
maybe???
