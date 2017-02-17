Mosaic permit renewal raises concerns

Mosaic permit renewal raises concerns

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

Mosaic permit renewal raises concerns Groundwater discharge permits must be renewed every five years with the New Mexico Environment Department. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2lsszbH Permit changes requested by Mosaic Potash as part of a routine renewal request have some worrying about the possibility of contaminating nearby water sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 5 hr theyspiedme 8,886
Tisha Hinojos Thu Sassy 11
Facebook is 100% controlled Thu Sassy 2
brotherhood of the 74 (Jul '12) Thu DDMC 1percent 39
" Given Nothing But Lip Service " Feb 14 Carlsbad NM 1
rick stacy (May '13) Feb 13 Tpup 27
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb 10 Frankenfool 2
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Eddy County was issued at February 17 at 12:43PM MST

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC