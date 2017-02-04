Lawmakers consider options for cavern that coulda
Lawmakers consider options for cavern that could collapse SANTA FE - Measures are moving forward in the Legislature to deal with a cavern that could collapse under Carlsbad. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kAZVoS In this Dec. 5, 2016, photo, State economists and budget officials, foreground, brief lawmakers about declines in state revenue in Santa Fe, N.M. One bill allocates $25 million toward remediation while the other establishes government oversight for the project, the Current-Argus reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who was the 2year old that got shot by brother
|46 min
|Yup
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|ridicUlous
|8,885
|Stacy granger
|5 hr
|Frankenfool
|40
|Mr Doporto - Please Resign
|Mon
|Frankenfool
|16
|Eddy County says it will not hole illegal immi...
|Sun
|Frankenfool
|32
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Sat
|Frankenfool
|4
|Carlsbad schools grades see improvement
|Sat
|alberto
|10
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC