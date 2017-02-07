Eddy County officials: Plot targeted ...

Eddy County officials: Plot targeted officers, families

Tuesday Feb 7

The Artesia Daily Press reports that 17 arrests were made Feb. 1-2 as authorities went to dozens of homes and interviewed approximately 100 people during the drug investigation. Officials said information turned up by the multi-agency investigation indicates the alleged plot to harm officers and their families targeted specific Artesia and Carlsbad police officers and county sheriff's deputies and their families.

