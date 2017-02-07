Eddy County officials: Plot targeted officers, families
The Artesia Daily Press reports that 17 arrests were made Feb. 1-2 as authorities went to dozens of homes and interviewed approximately 100 people during the drug investigation. Officials said information turned up by the multi-agency investigation indicates the alleged plot to harm officers and their families targeted specific Artesia and Carlsbad police officers and county sheriff's deputies and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tisha Hinojos
|2 hr
|Junior
|8
|" Given Nothing But Lip Service "
|7 hr
|Carlsbad NM
|1
|rick stacy (May '13)
|Mon
|Tpup
|27
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|2
|Illegals murder Americans (Dreamers Murder also
|Feb 10
|American
|2
|brotherhood of the 74 (Jul '12)
|Feb 10
|Frankenfool
|38
|Several officers targeted in revenge plot
|Feb 10
|alberto
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC