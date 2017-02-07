ECSO on the hunt for Carlsbad jewel t...

ECSO on the hunt for Carlsbad jewel thief

There are 11 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Tuesday Feb 7, titled ECSO on the hunt for Carlsbad jewel thief. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:

ECSO said a Carlsbad woman reported the theft of a yellow gold one-third carat diamond wedding ring and necklace ECSO on the hunt for Carlsbad jewel thief ECSO said a Carlsbad woman reported the theft of a yellow gold one-third carat diamond wedding ring and necklace Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2jYRkYH A jewel thief is being sought by the Eddy County Sheriff's Office following the theft of two pieces of gold and diamond jewelry from a home sometime between Nov. 24 and Dec. 24, officials said.

alberto

Lubbock, TX

#1 Wednesday Feb 8
Crime is much higher than in years past
and the percentage of crimes solved is lower (google the FBI stats)

Better get insurance for your 'stuff'
Myrna the Mermaid

Carlsbad, NM

#2 Wednesday Feb 8
alberto wrote:
Crime is much higher than in years past
and the percentage of crimes solved is lower (google the FBI stats)

Better get insurance for your 'stuff'
Another Frankenfool post! "fake news"
Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#3 Wednesday Feb 8
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>

Another Frankenfool post! "fake news"
You silly goose!
You think EVERYONE is me now huh?
Hahaha!!!
Paranoia will destroy ya!
Won't be long now before you start calling the pigs on innocent cave dwellers there saying THEY are Frankenfool, and stalking ya....
Frankenfool is coming for ya Myrna!!!!!

Myrna the Mermaid

Carlsbad, NM

#4 Thursday Feb 9
Frankenfool wrote:
<quoted text>

You silly goose!
You think EVERYONE is me now huh?
Hahaha!!!
Paranoia will destroy ya!
Won't be long now before you start calling the pigs on innocent cave dwellers there saying THEY are Frankenfool, and stalking ya....
Frankenfool is coming for ya Myrna!!!!!
Your stupidity shows in every post you write, so why bother to hide behind different monikers? So no, I don't think everyone is you! Don't flatter yourself!
Gofer

Carlsbad, NM

#5 Thursday Feb 9
You got caught Frankenanus! Ha!
Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#6 Thursday Feb 9
Gofer wrote:
You got caught Frankenanus! Ha!
I did?
Yay me!!!!
HoLu

Denpasar, Indonesia

#7 Thursday Feb 9
Caught!
Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#8 Thursday Feb 9
HoLu wrote:
Caught!
Yes, I know!
Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#9 Thursday Feb 9
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>
Your stupidity shows in every post you write, so why bother to hide behind different monikers? So no, I don't think everyone is you! Don't flatter yourself!
No I don't have to.
You flatter me just fine Myrna.
I know you like me.
You just don't realize it.
Funny how is life....
Myrna the Mermaid

Carlsbad, NM

#10 Thursday Feb 9
Frankenfool wrote:
<quoted text>

No I don't have to.
You flatter me just fine Myrna.
I know you like me.
You just don't realize it.
Funny how is life....
Yes, let's just say that I like you about as much as Trump like a Mexican or Muslim!
Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#11 Friday Feb 10
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>
Yes, let's just say that I like you about as much as Trump like a Mexican or Muslim!
Hahaha!!!
Well I'd say that's how I like you, but never the less.
People like you are drawn to crazy.
You like the Frankenfool me, but the me me probably not so much.
