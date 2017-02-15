Committee kills pay day loans bill; other legislation advances
There will be no new protection for people sucked into sky-high interest rates, from short term loans. A Senate bill to cap rates of those so-called predatory loans at 36 percent died in committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr Doporto - Please Resign
|15 hr
|lambert
|19
|Posters with Lubbock,TX ISP are all Frankenfool
|Sun
|Frankenfool
|8
|Sanctuary Eddy County
|Sun
|Frankenfool
|5
|Darla Mccormick (Apr '09)
|Sun
|Frankenfool
|11
|Dear County Officials - Save $$$ at the Jail
|Feb 25
|lambert
|1
|sexual misconduct at WIPP
|Feb 24
|Waiting
|4
|City Pours $$$$$ Into Old Cavern Building
|Feb 24
|luch 22
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC