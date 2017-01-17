US energy boss lauds opening of nuke repository
This Jan. 4, 2017, image provided by the U.S. Energy Department and its contractor Nuclear Waste Partnership shows workers moving waste underground at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, N.M. The repository, the federal government's only underground spot for disposing of low-level nuclear waste, had been shuttered for nearly three years since a 2014 radiation release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carlsbad Employees are Experts in Hiding !
|1 hr
|Quit Moaning
|9
|ALBQ DA alleged Police Corruption - Is this tru...
|Mon
|I Wonder
|17
|EPA Refuses to Pay for polution of Animus River
|Jan 15
|sophia
|1
|bandidos mc (Feb '13)
|Jan 15
|Angel shotgun wil...
|163
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 14
|Spider
|8,875
|Ghosts!!!!!!! (Mar '11)
|Jan 12
|Amy
|12
|Former loan manager arrested on felony racketee... (Aug '13)
|Jan 12
|Idontevenlikeher
|23
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC