PBS' Containment reflects on the challenges of storing radioactive waste

Do we have a responsibility to warn the future about radioactivity? And if we have that responsibility, do we have a right to create radioactive materials that could harm future generations in the first place? These are the questions posed by the new observational documentary Containment, which will air on PBS' Independent Lens tonight at 10pm ET. Although directors Peter Galison and Robb Moss don't offer clear answers, their interviews with nuclear waste experts, policy directors, and people associated with and affected by nuclear sites are thorough and sober.

