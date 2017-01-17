PBS' Containment reflects on the chal...

PBS' Containment reflects on the challenges of storing radioactive waste

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Ars Technica

Do we have a responsibility to warn the future about radioactivity? And if we have that responsibility, do we have a right to create radioactive materials that could harm future generations in the first place? These are the questions posed by the new observational documentary Containment, which will air on PBS' Independent Lens tonight at 10pm ET. Although directors Peter Galison and Robb Moss don't offer clear answers, their interviews with nuclear waste experts, policy directors, and people associated with and affected by nuclear sites are thorough and sober.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Street Lights 4 hr geoff 1
Carlsbad Employees are Experts in Hiding ! 5 hr Eccentric 11
ALBQ DA alleged Police Corruption - Is this tru... Jan 16 I Wonder 17
EPA Refuses to Pay for polution of Animus River Jan 15 sophia 1
bandidos mc (Feb '13) Jan 15 Angel shotgun wil... 163
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 14 Spider 8,875
Ghosts!!!!!!! (Mar '11) Jan 12 Amy 12
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Eddy County was issued at January 19 at 7:13PM MST

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,281 • Total comments across all topics: 278,067,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC