There are on the Alamogordo Daily News story from Thursday Jan 19, titled No elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns for 10a. In it, Alamogordo Daily News reports that:

There will be no elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for 10 days next month because of scheduled safety maintenance. No elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns for 10 days in Feb. CARLSBAD, N.M. - There will be no elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for 10 days next month because of scheduled safety maintenance.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.