No elevator service at Carlsbad Caver...

No elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns for 10a

There are 1 comment on the Alamogordo Daily News story from Thursday Jan 19, titled No elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns for 10a. In it, Alamogordo Daily News reports that:

There will be no elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for 10 days next month because of scheduled safety maintenance. No elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns for 10 days in Feb. CARLSBAD, N.M. - There will be no elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for 10 days next month because of scheduled safety maintenance.

Mike

Lubbock, TX

#1 Saturday Jan 21
again????

