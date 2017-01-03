N.M. nuclear-waste dump reopens

N.M. nuclear-waste dump reopens

CARLSBAD, N.M. - Employees at the federal government's only underground nuclear-waste repository resumed disposal work this week after a nearly three-year hiatus prompted by a radiation release that contaminated a significant portion of the facility.

