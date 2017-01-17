County to Purchase Helicopter to Aid ...

County to Purchase Helicopter to Aid NM Fire Departments

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: FireHouse.com

Jan. 17--Residents needing medical air transportation within and outside Eddy County during life-threatening situations could soon save thousands of dollars. The Eddy County Board of Commissioners approved motions to issue two requests for proposals which would allow the county to purchase its own medical helicopter and manage medical oversight of the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carlsbad Employees are Experts in Hiding ! 26 min Quit Moaning 9
ALBQ DA alleged Police Corruption - Is this tru... Mon I Wonder 17
EPA Refuses to Pay for polution of Animus River Jan 15 sophia 1
bandidos mc (Feb '13) Jan 15 Angel shotgun wil... 163
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 14 Spider 8,875
Ghosts!!!!!!! (Mar '11) Jan 12 Amy 12
News Former loan manager arrested on felony racketee... (Aug '13) Jan 12 Idontevenlikeher 23
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Eddy County was issued at January 18 at 2:33AM MST

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC