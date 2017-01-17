County to Purchase Helicopter to Aid NM Fire Departments
Jan. 17--Residents needing medical air transportation within and outside Eddy County during life-threatening situations could soon save thousands of dollars. The Eddy County Board of Commissioners approved motions to issue two requests for proposals which would allow the county to purchase its own medical helicopter and manage medical oversight of the program.
