Carlsbad sees first snow of the year

Carlsbad sees first snow of the year

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

A light dusting of wintery flurries marked the first snowfall of the year in Eddy County Friday as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Eddy County was issued at January 10 at 2:45AM MST

Carlsbad, NM

