Archives1916: Arrested for rifling mail1916: Arrested for rifling...

Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2jBsi1R Last Friday evening it became noised about Carlsbad that the well known mail and express clerk running each day between Carlsbad and Pecos had been caught by government detectives and had confessed to having rifled letters of their contents. He was apprehended by Inspector Barth of the Denver Division assisted by Inspectors Caldwell and Heimer of the Texas division.

