Twin brothers to be reunited on USS Arizona 75 years after Pearl Harbor
Dec. 7, 1941: The battleship USS Arizona sinks after being hit by a Japanese air attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. It was a reunion John D. Anderson hoped to achieve 75 years ago, risking fire and death as he frantically searched for his twin brother while under attack on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Carlsbad Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School board elections anticipated in 2017
|1 hr
|Myrna the Mermaid
|4
|APNewsBreak: New Mexico OKs reopening troubled ...
|17 hr
|Timas
|4
|Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po...
|18 hr
|Frankenfool
|3
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Thu
|car
|8,871
|Looking for woman for NSA fun
|Thu
|Frankenfool
|14
|Obama Bans Drilling in Artic & Atylantic Ocean
|Dec 21
|Frankenfool United
|2
|Trump punches Chelsea Clinton in the ugly face
|Dec 19
|Frankenfool United
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carlsbad Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC