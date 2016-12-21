School board elections anticipated in...

School board elections anticipated in 2017

There are 23 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled School board elections anticipated in 2017. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:

School board elections anticipated in 2017 Carlsbad and Loving school districts will have elections for new board members on Feb. 7, 2017. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2icvtQW Shoup said he was interested in a position on the school board because he wanted to help students and "lead them as they transition into the future."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
reality

Lubbock, TX

#1 Friday
PRODUCTIVE FARM LAND SHOULD NOT BE USED TO BUILD A SCHOOL. Use land that is not irrigated and productive. We need FOOD. Think people, think!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Myrna the Mermaid

Hobbs, NM

#2 Friday
reality wrote:
PRODUCTIVE FARM LAND SHOULD NOT BE USED TO BUILD A SCHOOL. Use land that is not irrigated and productive. We need FOOD. Think people, think!
What food was the land producing? Maybe a school will produce economically productive individuals?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
reality

Lubbock, TX

#3 Yesterday
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>

What food was the land producing? Maybe a school will produce economically productive individuals?
Alfalfa for hay for cows for milk for kids for strong bones.....

Down the road - to the west - within a mile is non-irrigated desert land (if you want a school on LeeaStreet

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Myrna the Mermaid

Hobbs, NM

#4 Yesterday
reality wrote:
<quoted text>

Alfalfa for hay for cows for milk for kids for strong bones.....

Down the road - to the west - within a mile is non-irrigated desert land (if you want a school on LeeaStreet
Look around, there's plenty of land in New Mexico and Texas for grazing and crops. Maybe they chose the land for its location? Schools are needed! By the way, it's Lea Street!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Robert D

Lubbock, TX

#5 Yesterday
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>
Look around, there's plenty of land in New Mexico and Texas for grazing and crops. Maybe they chose the land for its location? Schools are needed! By the way, it's Lea Street!
Yes there is dirt everywhere, but if no water 'stuff' does not grow....
Please begin to think

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Myrna the Mermaid

Hobbs, NM

#6 21 hrs ago
Robert D wrote:
<quoted text>

Yes there is dirt everywhere, but if no water 'stuff' does not grow....
Please begin to think
They can bring irrigation to land if they want to use the land for crops. You need to take your own advice, and by the way, why are you using several monikers to post, Frankenfool?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sissy

Lubbock, TX

#7 7 hrs ago
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>

They can bring irrigation to land if they want to use the land for crops. You need to take your own advice, and by the way, why are you using several monikers to post, Frankenfool?
Clearly you are a 'city' person with no knowledge of farming (based on your silly statement) and obviously no desire to learn.....
Perhaps you are a dem

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sissy

Lubbock, TX

#8 6 hrs ago
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>

They can bring irrigation to land if they want to use the land for crops. You need to take your own advice, and by the way, why are you using several monikers to post, Frankenfool?
The real point is that an election is coming - we need NEW school board members.
People who can improve the graduation rate of 60% to above the national average of 85%
People who think head start is important and should not be ranked last in the USA

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Myrna the Mermaid

Hobbs, NM

#9 4 hrs ago
Sissy wrote:
<quoted text>

Clearly you are a 'city' person with no knowledge of farming (based on your silly statement) and obviously no desire to learn.....
Perhaps you are a dem
Frankenfool, your silly statements confirm your lack of knowledge many times! You fool no one by your multiple use of monikers!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Anna Freud

Carlsbad, NM

#10 3 hrs ago
I agree. The back-to-back posts was a dead giveaway! Ha! A typical Frankenfool pattern.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Myrna the Mermaid

Hobbs, NM

#11 2 hrs ago
Anna Freud wrote:
I agree. The back-to-back posts was a dead giveaway! Ha! A typical Frankenfool pattern.
It's sad that someone has to do stuff like that for attention. His life must be awfully dull! lol
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sissy

Lubbock, TX

#12 2 hrs ago
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>
Look around, there's plenty of land in New Mexico and Texas for grazing and crops. Maybe they chose the land for its location? Schools are needed! By the way, it's Lea Street!
In NM a section of land (640a) is required to support one cow unit (a cow and her calf)
Further, A cow requires 18 gallons of water per day...
Your assertion that there is plenty of land for grazing verifies your lack of knowledge.
Visit a county agent and learn something about farming and food production B4 you make any more foolish statements. or in the alternative try google.

The city slickers on the school board need to learn something about the need to sustain life with food production, as well as quality education requires more than 60% graduation rate

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Anna Freud

Carlsbad, NM

#13 2 hrs ago
The subject property is currently growing cotton not cows Sissyfrank, I mean chicken frank, I mean Frankenidiot. Ha! Get your facts straight next time and get your head out of the cow's a$$!!!

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Myrna the Mermaid

Hobbs, NM

#14 2 hrs ago
Sissy wrote:
<quoted text>

In NM a section of land (640a) is required to support one cow unit (a cow and her calf)
Further, A cow requires 18 gallons of water per day...
Your assertion that there is plenty of land for grazing verifies your lack of knowledge.
Visit a county agent and learn something about farming and food production B4 you make any more foolish statements. or in the alternative try google.

The city slickers on the school board need to learn something about the need to sustain life with food production, as well as quality education requires more than 60% graduation rate
You don't even know what the hell you're talking about, so enough with accusing others of lacking knowledge! Get an education, learn to do research and then post! Idiot!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sissy

Lubbock, TX

#15 1 hr ago
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>
You don't even know what the hell you're talking about, so enough with accusing others of lacking knowledge! Get an education, learn to do research and then post! Idiot!
WOW.... sooooooooooo hateful and mean... I do feel so very sorry for you and especially for your family and other people that must associate with you

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Not Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#16 1 hr ago
Sissy wrote:
<quoted text>

WOW.... sooooooooooo hateful and mean... I do feel so very sorry for you and especially for your family and other people that must associate with you
Yeah!
Shut up Frankenfool!
We know that's you!
Quit picking on these lovely knowlegble young ladies!
Lol!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Not Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#17 1 hr ago
Sissy wrote:
<quoted text>

In NM a section of land (640a) is required to support one cow unit (a cow and her calf)
Further, A cow requires 18 gallons of water per day...
Your assertion that there is plenty of land for grazing verifies your lack of knowledge.
Visit a county agent and learn something about farming and food production B4 you make any more foolish statements. or in the alternative try google.

The city slickers on the school board need to learn something about the need to sustain life with food production, as well as quality education requires more than 60% graduation rate
Oh yeah!
We care so much about beef on the hoof eating, and the stupid cave children striving to be smarter than said bovine.
Here's an idea!
Round up all the moo moos, and the cave spawn, build one giant pen, add hay, add large speakers broadcasting the days curriculim, and there ya go!
Cows, and cave children at the same reading level!
(beat the children when they try and procreate with cows)
Your welcome...

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Myrna the Mermaid

Hobbs, NM

#18 52 min ago
Not Frankenfool wrote:
<quoted text>

Oh yeah!
We care so much about beef on the hoof eating, and the stupid cave children striving to be smarter than said bovine.
Here's an idea!
Round up all the moo moos, and the cave spawn, build one giant pen, add hay, add large speakers broadcasting the days curriculim, and there ya go!
Cows, and cave children at the same reading level!
(beat the children when they try and procreate with cows)
Your welcome...
Still don't fool anyone, Frankenfool! Your stupidity will always give you away! lol
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Myrna the Mermaid

Hobbs, NM

#19 49 min ago
Sissy wrote:
<quoted text>

WOW.... sooooooooooo hateful and mean... I do feel so very sorry for you and especially for your family and other people that must associate with you
Right, Frankenfool! I'm a meanie! lol
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Not Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#20 45 min ago
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>

Still don't fool anyone, Frankenfool! Your stupidity will always give you away! lol
That's my plan!
A trap if you will!
Lol!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: New Mexico OKs reopening troubled ... 6 hr Jorge 6
Eddy County says it will not hole illegal immi... 18 hr But plug 10
News Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po... Fri Frankenfool 3
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Dec 22 car 8,871
Looking for woman for NSA fun Dec 22 Frankenfool 14
Obama Bans Drilling in Artic & Atylantic Ocean Dec 21 Frankenfool United 2
Trump punches Chelsea Clinton in the ugly face Dec 19 Frankenfool United 2
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,179 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC