School board elections anticipated in 2017
There are 23 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled School board elections anticipated in 2017. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:
School board elections anticipated in 2017 Carlsbad and Loving school districts will have elections for new board members on Feb. 7, 2017. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2icvtQW Shoup said he was interested in a position on the school board because he wanted to help students and "lead them as they transition into the future."
#1 Friday
PRODUCTIVE FARM LAND SHOULD NOT BE USED TO BUILD A SCHOOL. Use land that is not irrigated and productive. We need FOOD. Think people, think!
#2 Friday
What food was the land producing? Maybe a school will produce economically productive individuals?
#3 Yesterday
Alfalfa for hay for cows for milk for kids for strong bones.....
Down the road - to the west - within a mile is non-irrigated desert land (if you want a school on LeeaStreet
#4 Yesterday
Look around, there's plenty of land in New Mexico and Texas for grazing and crops. Maybe they chose the land for its location? Schools are needed! By the way, it's Lea Street!
#5 Yesterday
Yes there is dirt everywhere, but if no water 'stuff' does not grow....
Please begin to think
#6 21 hrs ago
They can bring irrigation to land if they want to use the land for crops. You need to take your own advice, and by the way, why are you using several monikers to post, Frankenfool?
#7 7 hrs ago
Clearly you are a 'city' person with no knowledge of farming (based on your silly statement) and obviously no desire to learn.....
Perhaps you are a dem
#8 6 hrs ago
The real point is that an election is coming - we need NEW school board members.
People who can improve the graduation rate of 60% to above the national average of 85%
People who think head start is important and should not be ranked last in the USA
#9 4 hrs ago
Frankenfool, your silly statements confirm your lack of knowledge many times! You fool no one by your multiple use of monikers!
#10 3 hrs ago
I agree. The back-to-back posts was a dead giveaway! Ha! A typical Frankenfool pattern.
#11 2 hrs ago
It's sad that someone has to do stuff like that for attention. His life must be awfully dull! lol
#12 2 hrs ago
In NM a section of land (640a) is required to support one cow unit (a cow and her calf)
Further, A cow requires 18 gallons of water per day...
Your assertion that there is plenty of land for grazing verifies your lack of knowledge.
Visit a county agent and learn something about farming and food production B4 you make any more foolish statements. or in the alternative try google.
The city slickers on the school board need to learn something about the need to sustain life with food production, as well as quality education requires more than 60% graduation rate
#13 2 hrs ago
The subject property is currently growing cotton not cows Sissyfrank, I mean chicken frank, I mean Frankenidiot. Ha! Get your facts straight next time and get your head out of the cow's a$$!!!
#14 2 hrs ago
You don't even know what the hell you're talking about, so enough with accusing others of lacking knowledge! Get an education, learn to do research and then post! Idiot!
#15 1 hr ago
WOW.... sooooooooooo hateful and mean... I do feel so very sorry for you and especially for your family and other people that must associate with you
#16 1 hr ago
Yeah!
Shut up Frankenfool!
We know that's you!
Quit picking on these lovely knowlegble young ladies!
Lol!!!
#17 1 hr ago
Oh yeah!
We care so much about beef on the hoof eating, and the stupid cave children striving to be smarter than said bovine.
Here's an idea!
Round up all the moo moos, and the cave spawn, build one giant pen, add hay, add large speakers broadcasting the days curriculim, and there ya go!
Cows, and cave children at the same reading level!
(beat the children when they try and procreate with cows)
Your welcome...
#18 52 min ago
Still don't fool anyone, Frankenfool! Your stupidity will always give you away! lol
#19 49 min ago
Right, Frankenfool! I'm a meanie! lol
#20 45 min ago
That's my plan!
A trap if you will!
Lol!!!
