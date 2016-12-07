NMSU expects 1,000 students for comme...

NMSU expects 1,000 students for commencement

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Deming Headlight

More than 1,000 students are projected to participate in the fall commencement ceremony at New Mexico State University at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Pan American Center.Commencement activities will begin Friday, Dec. NMSU expects 1,000 students for commencement More than 1,000 students are projected to participate in the fall commencement ceremony at New Mexico State University at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Pan American Center.Commencement activities will begin Friday, Dec. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2016/12/07/nmsu-expects-1000-students-commencement/95104272/ LAS CRUCES, N.M. - More than 1,000 students are projected to participate in the fall commencement ceremony at New Mexico State University at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Pan American Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News School board elections anticipated in 2017 1 hr Myrna the Mermaid 4
News APNewsBreak: New Mexico OKs reopening troubled ... 17 hr Timas 4
News Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po... 18 hr Frankenfool 3
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Thu car 8,871
Looking for woman for NSA fun Thu Frankenfool 14
Obama Bans Drilling in Artic & Atylantic Ocean Dec 21 Frankenfool United 2
Trump punches Chelsea Clinton in the ugly face Dec 19 Frankenfool United 2
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,338 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,010

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC