New Mexico finds no 'red flags' in nuclear dump inspection

This Dec. 8, 2016, photo provided by the New Mexico Environment Department shows a team of state regulators touring the federal government's only underground nuclear waste repository near Carlsbad, N.M., as part of an inspection necessary before the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant can resume operations. Once the inspectors compile their observations, the state plans to formally notify federal officials of any shortcomings that need to be addressed.

