Feds: No 'show-stoppers' found in nuke readiness review
U.S. Energy Department officials said Thursday no "show-stoppers" were found during an intensive review of whether the federal government's nuclear waste repository in southern New Mexico is ready to reopen following a radiation leak. Officials outlined the findings of the recent review during a public forum and reiterated their intended goal of resuming limited operations at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant by the end of the month.
