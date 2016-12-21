Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty ...

Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug possession

There are 3 comments on the KOB-TV New Mexico story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug possession.

Federal authorities say a 31-year-old former pharmacy technician pleaded guilty to stealing the powerful drug known as oxycodone in Carlsbad. Amber Kay Otero pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Las Cruces to a misdemeanor offense of unlawfully possessing a controlled substance.

reality

Lubbock, TX

#1 Yesterday
Is this why my Rx costs so much?
Myrna the Mermaid

Hobbs, NM

#2 23 hrs ago
reality wrote:
Is this why my Rx costs so much?
Frankenfool, anti-psychotic drugs are normally expensive.
Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#3 18 hrs ago
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>

Frankenfool, anti-psychotic drugs are normally expensive.
You can't prove that Myrna!=0/
Carlsbad, NM

