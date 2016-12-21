There are on the KOB-TV New Mexico story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug possession. In it, KOB-TV New Mexico reports that:

Federal authorities say a 31-year-old former pharmacy technician pleaded guilty to stealing the powerful drug known as oxycodone in Carlsbad. Amber Kay Otero pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Las Cruces to a misdemeanor offense of unlawfully possessing a controlled substance.

