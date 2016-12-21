APNewsBreak: New Mexico OKs reopening...

APNewsBreak: New Mexico OKs reopening troubled nuclear dump

There are 6 comments on the News Times story from Thursday Dec 22, titled APNewsBreak: New Mexico OKs reopening troubled nuclear dump. In it, News Times reports that:

In this Dec. 8, 2016, file photo, provided by the New Mexico Environment Department, a team of state regulators tour the federal government's only underground nuclear waste repository near Carlsbad, N.M., as part of an inspection necessary before the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant can resume operations. State regulators have approved restarting normal operations at the nuclear waste repository, according to two letters obtained Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, by The Associated Press.

reality

Lubbock, TX

#1 Friday
GOOD. we need the jobs.
Myrna the Mermaid

Hobbs, NM

#2 Friday
reality wrote:
GOOD. we need the jobs.
Frankenfool, If you're in Texas as you constantly claim, why are you stating that "we" need the jobs?
Frankenfool

Beaumont, TX

#3 Yesterday
Myrna the Mermaid wrote:
<quoted text>

Frankenfool, If you're in Texas as you constantly claim, why are you stating that "we" need the jobs?
Sorry there wild one!
That's not me.
I'm actually 20 miles North of Beaumont Texas.
I have really truly never been there.
Timas

Louisville, CO

#4 Yesterday
Frankenfool wrote:
<quoted text>

Sorry there wild one!
That's not me.
I'm actually 20 miles North of Beaumont Texas.
I have really truly never been there.
Better then increasing my taxes. NM can charge for dumping radioactive waste.
BDV

Decatur, GA

#5 8 hrs ago
I am confused to what the "troubled" was, outside of the "trouble" created by the paid shills of the oiled Anglo-Saudi interests.

Jorge

Louisville, CO

#6 6 hrs ago
BDV wrote:
I am confused to what the "troubled" was, outside of the "trouble" created by the paid shills of the oiled Anglo-Saudi interests.
Excellent point! Hopefully along with increasing food, property, fuel tax NM begins laying off State employees.

