APNewsBreak: New Mexico OKs reopening troubled nuclear dump
There are 6 comments on the News Times story from Thursday Dec 22, titled APNewsBreak: New Mexico OKs reopening troubled nuclear dump.
In this Dec. 8, 2016, file photo, provided by the New Mexico Environment Department, a team of state regulators tour the federal government's only underground nuclear waste repository near Carlsbad, N.M., as part of an inspection necessary before the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant can resume operations. State regulators have approved restarting normal operations at the nuclear waste repository, according to two letters obtained Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, by The Associated Press.
#1 Friday
GOOD. we need the jobs.
#2 Friday
Frankenfool, If you're in Texas as you constantly claim, why are you stating that "we" need the jobs?
#3 Yesterday
Sorry there wild one!
That's not me.
I'm actually 20 miles North of Beaumont Texas.
I have really truly never been there.
#4 Yesterday
Better then increasing my taxes. NM can charge for dumping radioactive waste.
#5 8 hrs ago
I am confused to what the "troubled" was, outside of the "trouble" created by the paid shills of the oiled Anglo-Saudi interests.
#6 6 hrs ago
Excellent point! Hopefully along with increasing food, property, fuel tax NM begins laying off State employees.
