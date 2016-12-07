1916: Wounded Maiden Weds, Will Get W...

1916: Wounded Maiden Weds, Will Get Well Soon

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Deming Headlight

Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://c-cargus.co/2gW6Oiv Artesia, N.M., April 30.--Flora Martinez, shot and seriously wounded by a jealous suitor a few weeks ago, is married, and, according to the doctors in charge of her case, will soon recover from the effects of the wound. Thus ends the final chapter in a pretty romance, excepting, of course, the dark side which relates to the trial and probable conviction of the villain, who is at present spending his days in the Eddy county jail, waiting for the next session of the grand jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlsbad Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News School board elections anticipated in 2017 1 hr Myrna the Mermaid 4
News APNewsBreak: New Mexico OKs reopening troubled ... 17 hr Timas 4
News Carlsbad pharmacy tech pleads guilty to drug po... 18 hr Frankenfool 3
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Thu car 8,871
Looking for woman for NSA fun Thu Frankenfool 14
Obama Bans Drilling in Artic & Atylantic Ocean Dec 21 Frankenfool United 2
Trump punches Chelsea Clinton in the ugly face Dec 19 Frankenfool United 2
See all Carlsbad Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlsbad Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Eddy County was issued at December 24 at 2:43AM MST

Carlsbad Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlsbad Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Carlsbad, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,028

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC