1916: Wounded Maiden Weds, Will Get Well Soon

Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://c-cargus.co/2gW6Oiv Artesia, N.M., April 30.--Flora Martinez, shot and seriously wounded by a jealous suitor a few weeks ago, is married, and, according to the doctors in charge of her case, will soon recover from the effects of the wound. Thus ends the final chapter in a pretty romance, excepting, of course, the dark side which relates to the trial and probable conviction of the villain, who is at present spending his days in the Eddy county jail, waiting for the next session of the grand jury.

