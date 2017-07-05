Man turns himself in after assaulting, escaping police in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.- A man turned himself in the day after escaping police custody after they caught him with almost an ounce of marijuana. Dayquawan Long, 18, is facing aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest and possession with intent to deliver marijuana for the incident.
