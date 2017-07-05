EXCLUSIVE: Tour The US Army Heritage ...

EXCLUSIVE: Tour The US Army Heritage and Education Center [VIDEO]

Comedian Tim Young was recently given a tour of the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Penn., on "No Things Considered." The Center , which is one of the largest military museums in the world, houses millions of records and exhibitions exploring the history of the Army and its battles around the world.

