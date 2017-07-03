3 medical marijuana facilities get lo...

3 medical marijuana facilities get local permits

Monday Jul 3 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

DOH has issued a permit to AES Compassionate Care for a growing operation on Wayne Avenue, and last Thursday issued permits to two businesses for dispensaries to be located on Wayne Avenue and Lincoln Way East.

