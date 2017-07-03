3 medical marijuana facilities get local permits
DOH has issued a permit to AES Compassionate Care for a growing operation on Wayne Avenue, and last Thursday issued permits to two businesses for dispensaries to be located on Wayne Avenue and Lincoln Way East.
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|------a question about height------
|Jul 1
|Craig
|8
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|bye felicia
|106
|sierra haubert-crawford
|Jun 25
|zexistpig
|1
|Business Fraud!
|Jun 19
|Okay
|3
|Cumberland County considers fighting blight wit...
|May '17
|Jrh
|1
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|RealFrank
|2
|Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Red Circle runs C...
|30
