Three years after closing, Coakley's Pub in New Cumberland is up for court-ordered tax sale
Coakley's Restaurant and Pub in New Cumberland is listed on a judicial tax sale that will be held July 10 by the Cumberland County Tax Claim Bureau. Coakley's Restaurant and Pub in New Cumberland is listed on a judicial tax sale that will be held July 10 by the Cumberland County Tax Claim Bureau.( Today, Coakley's Restaurant and Irish Pub in New Cumberland remains vacant, as it awaits the fate of a judicial tax sale later this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Fraud!
|Jun 4
|Cholo
|2
|Cumberland County considers fighting blight wit...
|May 22
|Jrh
|1
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|May 15
|RealFrank
|2
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|May '17
|DANABOO
|104
|------a question about height------
|Mar '17
|Craig
|7
|Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Red Circle runs C...
|30
|Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm...
|Feb '17
|Davenport
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC