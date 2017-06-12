Three years after closing, Coakley's ...

Three years after closing, Coakley's Pub in New Cumberland is up for court-ordered tax sale

Coakley's Restaurant and Pub in New Cumberland is listed on a judicial tax sale that will be held July 10 by the Cumberland County Tax Claim Bureau. Coakley's Restaurant and Pub in New Cumberland is listed on a judicial tax sale that will be held July 10 by the Cumberland County Tax Claim Bureau.( Today, Coakley's Restaurant and Irish Pub in New Cumberland remains vacant, as it awaits the fate of a judicial tax sale later this summer.

