New Cumberland man allegedly fled after I-83 crash
New Cumberland man allegedly fled after crash on I-83 Police say a New Cumberland man fled on foot after crashing his car on I-83 last month. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/06/15/new-cumberland-man-allegedly-fled-after-crash-83/398404001/ A New Cumberland driver allegedly ditched his vehicle - and his five passengers - after crashing it on Interstate 83 last month.
