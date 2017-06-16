Giant/Martina s recall three types of Naturea s Promise trail mix
CARLISLE, Pa . - Following a recall by Woodstock Farms Manufacturing, Inc., GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN'S Food Markets announced it removed from sale Nature's Promise Trail Mixes due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
