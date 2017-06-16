Giant/Martina s recall three types of...

Giant/Martina s recall three types of Naturea s Promise trail mix

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: WPMT-TV York

CARLISLE, Pa . - Following a recall by Woodstock Farms Manufacturing, Inc., GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN'S Food Markets announced it removed from sale Nature's Promise Trail Mixes due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) 8 hr Seth 105
Business Fraud! Mon Okay 3
News Cumberland County considers fighting blight wit... May 22 Jrh 1
News Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13) May '17 RealFrank 2
------a question about height------ Mar '17 Craig 7
Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13) Mar '17 Red Circle runs C... 30
Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm... Feb '17 Davenport 1
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC