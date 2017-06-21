Former attorney convicted for embezzlement has sentenced reduced 6 months
A former Carlisle attorney convicted of embezzling more than $767,000 from his clients had six months taken off his prison sentence after a state appeals court ordered his resentencing. Karl Rominger's new sentence is for 5-18 years in state prison, down from the original 5 1/2-to-18-year jail term ordered by Judge Michael A. George last summer, Pennlive.com is reporting .
