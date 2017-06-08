Fatal crash closes I-81 North in Carl...

Fatal crash closes I-81 North in Carlisle

An automobile accident has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Carlisle, according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. According to PennDOT, the accident occurred near Exit 47 and is blocking the right lane.

