Esther Aguigui is first female Guam Guard member to graduate war college

Friday Jun 9 Read more: KUAM News

History is made for one of Guam's own who defends our freedom. Lt. Col. Esther Aguigui graduated from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on June 9. She is the first female from the Guam Army National Guard to graduate from the war college.

