Esther Aguigui is first female Guam Guard member to graduate war college
History is made for one of Guam's own who defends our freedom. Lt. Col. Esther Aguigui graduated from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on June 9. She is the first female from the Guam Army National Guard to graduate from the war college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Fraud!
|Jun 4
|Cholo
|2
|Cumberland County considers fighting blight wit...
|May 22
|Jrh
|1
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|May 15
|RealFrank
|2
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|May '17
|DANABOO
|104
|------a question about height------
|Mar '17
|Craig
|7
|Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Red Circle runs C...
|30
|Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm...
|Feb '17
|Davenport
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC