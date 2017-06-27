Edmonds CC's Drake participates in Ar...

Edmonds CC's Drake participates in Army War College national security seminar

Dr. Tonya Drake, Vice President for College Relations and Advancement at Edmonds Community College, participated in the recent U.S. Army War College 63rd annual National Security Seminar in Carlisle, Pa. Drake was one of 148 business, government, academic and community leaders selected from across the country to take part in the week-long academic seminar alongside the students of the Army War College.

