Edmonds CC's Drake participates in Army War College national security seminar
Dr. Tonya Drake, Vice President for College Relations and Advancement at Edmonds Community College, participated in the recent U.S. Army War College 63rd annual National Security Seminar in Carlisle, Pa. Drake was one of 148 business, government, academic and community leaders selected from across the country to take part in the week-long academic seminar alongside the students of the Army War College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|bye felicia
|106
|sierra haubert-crawford
|Sun
|zexistpig
|1
|Business Fraud!
|Jun 19
|Okay
|3
|Cumberland County considers fighting blight wit...
|May '17
|Jrh
|1
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|RealFrank
|2
|------a question about height------
|Mar '17
|Craig
|7
|Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Red Circle runs C...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC