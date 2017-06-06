Cumberland County Archives offer thousands of naturalization documents for viewing
The Cumberland County archives are listing and imaging thousands of naturalization documents for online access to mark Naturalization Day on June 16 at the Old Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Carlisle. The documents date from 1795 to the early 1900s, and include Declarations of Intent, naturalization petitions and court orders.
