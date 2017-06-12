Carlisle schools name acting superint...

Carlisle schools name acting superintendent for 2017-18 school year

Christina Spielbauer is being recommended to serve Carlisle Area School District as acting superintendent through the 2017-18 school year, replacing the retiring John Friend. The appointment will be ratified by the school board on Thursday.

