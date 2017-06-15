Carlisle police seek man accused of a...

Carlisle police seek man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and her new beau

Thursday Jun 15

Police are seeking a suspect accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and fighting her current boyfriend Wednesday on the first block of E. Louther Street. Police say Brandon Scott, 30, no address given, also struck a parked car with his vehicle and punched out the window of his ex-girlfriend's car during the altercation.

