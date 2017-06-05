Capital Joe to open second coffee sho...

Capital Joe to open second coffee shop in Mechanicsburg, with more in the works

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: PennLive.com

Owners Rick Hawtrey and Kasey Sees are preparing to open a second Capital Joe shop, with even bigger expansion plans in the works. Capital Joe's will open on the borough's Jubilee Day on June 15 at 36 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg in a former bank building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Business Fraud! Jun 4 Cholo 2
News Cumberland County considers fighting blight wit... May 22 Jrh 1
News Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13) May 15 RealFrank 2
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) May '17 DANABOO 104
------a question about height------ Mar '17 Craig 7
Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13) Mar '17 Red Circle runs C... 30
Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm... Feb '17 Davenport 1
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC