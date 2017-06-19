$8 robbery lands Carlisle man behind ...

$8 robbery lands Carlisle man behind bars: police

A Carlisle man has been charged with robbery after police say he pushed another man and stole his wallet with less than $10. Carlisle police say they were called to the parking lot of the Super 7 on the 300 block of N. Hanover St. around 3 p.m. Friday, where the victim told them that a man had just pushed him and stole his wallet, which contained $8.75.

