24 free things to do in central Pa. this weekend

Friday Jun 23

Opening ceremonies take place at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at Dickinson College's Rush Campus, followed by a concert by Cheap Sneakers, free ice cream and games for the kids. The remaining Summerfair -- held throughout the town, including Dickinson College, the Carlisle Fairgrounds, LeTort Park and the Army Heritage Trail -- offers music, children's art activities, crafts, a dog show, hot dog eating contest, dances, baby races, art exhibits, an all-star softball game, fireworks and the "anything floats" contest on Boiling Spring's Children's Lake.

