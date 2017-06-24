24 free things to do in central Pa. this weekend
Opening ceremonies take place at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at Dickinson College's Rush Campus, followed by a concert by Cheap Sneakers, free ice cream and games for the kids. The remaining Summerfair -- held throughout the town, including Dickinson College, the Carlisle Fairgrounds, LeTort Park and the Army Heritage Trail -- offers music, children's art activities, crafts, a dog show, hot dog eating contest, dances, baby races, art exhibits, an all-star softball game, fireworks and the "anything floats" contest on Boiling Spring's Children's Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|------a question about height------
|Sat
|Craig
|8
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|bye felicia
|106
|sierra haubert-crawford
|Jun 25
|zexistpig
|1
|Business Fraud!
|Jun 19
|Okay
|3
|Cumberland County considers fighting blight wit...
|May '17
|Jrh
|1
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|RealFrank
|2
|Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Red Circle runs C...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC