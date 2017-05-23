The 19th C school which 'assimilated' Native Americans
'Kill the Indian, save the man': Photos reveal how Native American Indian children were forced to forget their traditions at a Pennsylvania school that made them change their dress, cut their hair and stop talking their own language These are the fascinating pictures of students from the Carlisle Indian School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania - which was tasked with eradicating the Native American culture. The images, which are held by the Library of Congress, show how over the period of 40 years, 10,000 Native American children attended the school.
