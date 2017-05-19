Police searching for suspect in convenience store armed robbery
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa - State Police in Carlisle are searching for a man who they say robbed the Gulf Convenience store in South Middleton Township on Thursday night. According to a press release, On Thursday night, just before midnight, police were dispatched to the Gulf Convenience store on the 900 block of Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township for an armed robbery.
