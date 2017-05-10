Police log: Police searching for man ...

Police log: Police searching for man who lefta

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Police log: Police searching for man who left diner without paying Shippensburg Police are looking for a man who allegedly left the Shippensburg Select Diner without paying. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2q3Nx38 According to the report from Shippensburg Police Department, the man ate at the diner at about 12:50 p.m. on May 5, and then left without paying the $17.88 bill for his food with three other men and a woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Thu DANABOO 104
------a question about height------ Mar '17 Craig 7
Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13) Mar '17 Red Circle runs C... 30
Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm... Feb '17 Davenport 1
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... (Oct '16) Dec '16 Saddam 6
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
Remains Dec '16 Sammy 4
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC