Police log: Police searching for man who lefta

Police log: Police searching for man who left diner without paying Shippensburg Police are looking for a man who allegedly left the Shippensburg Select Diner without paying. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2q3Nx38 According to the report from Shippensburg Police Department, the man ate at the diner at about 12:50 p.m. on May 5, and then left without paying the $17.88 bill for his food with three other men and a woman.

