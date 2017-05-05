Police log: Man charged after fleeing police A South Mountain man was charged after Cumberland Township Police said he fled during a traffic stop. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pdSPF7 Robert Lynn Naugle, 21, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude and driving without lights to avoid identification, the report shows.

