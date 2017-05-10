Peters Township students head to state National History Day a
McMurray Elementary School sixth-graders Alexa Farinelli, left, and Anne Chang tell about the life and death of Korea's Empress Myeongseong. The lives of Korean Empress Myeongseong and American women's rights pioneer Elizabeth Cady Stanton might not be familiar even to avowed historians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|22 hr
|DANABOO
|104
|------a question about height------
|Mar '17
|Craig
|7
|Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Red Circle runs C...
|30
|Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm...
|Feb '17
|Davenport
|1
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec '16
|Sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC