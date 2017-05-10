Masontown man accused of assaulting b...

Masontown man accused of assaulting bar patron in Carlisle with drinking glass

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: WPMT-TV York

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-A Fayette County man was arrested Tuesday after police say he assaulted a bar patron in Carlisle with a drinking glass. Officers were dispatched to the Gingerbread Man located along the first block of South Courthouse Avenue in Carlisle around shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an active assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13) 6 hr RealFrank 2
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) May 11 DANABOO 104
------a question about height------ Mar '17 Craig 7
Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13) Mar '17 Red Circle runs C... 30
Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm... Feb '17 Davenport 1
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... (Oct '16) Dec '16 Saddam 6
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC