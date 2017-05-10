Masontown man accused of assaulting bar patron in Carlisle with drinking glass
CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-A Fayette County man was arrested Tuesday after police say he assaulted a bar patron in Carlisle with a drinking glass. Officers were dispatched to the Gingerbread Man located along the first block of South Courthouse Avenue in Carlisle around shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an active assault.
