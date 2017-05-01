Institutional Death and Ceremonial Healing Far from Home: the Carlisle Indian School Cemetery
Museum Anthropology , Vol. 33, No. 2. , pp. 157-171, doi:10.1111/j.1548-1379.2010.01093.x The remains of 186 Native American children from nearly 50 nations are buried in the Carlisle Indian School cemetery, which today stands just inside the main entrance of the U.S. Army War College, in Carlisle, PA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Frustrated
|103
|------a question about height------
|Mar '17
|Craig
|7
|Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Red Circle runs C...
|30
|Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm...
|Feb '17
|Davenport
|1
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec '16
|Sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC