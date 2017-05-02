Carlisle man sentenced to 11 years in prison for two bank robberies
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.- The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that a Carlisle man will serve 11 years in prison for committing two bank robberies. According to U.S. Attorney, Bruce Brandler, Turns robbed two banks in August 2015.
