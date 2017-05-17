Angry Carlisle mayoral candidate tase...

Angry Carlisle mayoral candidate tased, arrested on burglary charge

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WPMT-TV York

On election night at about 7:45 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of S. West Street for an out of control man damaging property with a hammer. Upon arrival, the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Scott Robinson, candidate for the Republican nomination for Mayor of Carlisle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13) May 15 RealFrank 2
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) May 11 DANABOO 104
------a question about height------ Mar '17 Craig 7
Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13) Mar '17 Red Circle runs C... 30
Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm... Feb '17 Davenport 1
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... (Oct '16) Dec '16 Saddam 6
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec '16 Generation Wuss 4
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC