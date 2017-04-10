Thieves steal mowers, tractors from C...

Thieves steal mowers, tractors from Cumberland County equipment dealer

Monday Apr 10 Read more: PennLive.com

State police at Carlisle said Monday that they are investigating the thefts of thousands of dollars worth of tractors and mowers from an equipment dealer in Dickinson Township. The thefts occurred between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 6:45 a.m. Friday at Messick's Farm Equipment in the 2500 block of Ritner Highway.

