Thieves steal mowers, tractors from Cumberland County equipment dealer
State police at Carlisle said Monday that they are investigating the thefts of thousands of dollars worth of tractors and mowers from an equipment dealer in Dickinson Township. The thefts occurred between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 6:45 a.m. Friday at Messick's Farm Equipment in the 2500 block of Ritner Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Tash123
|100
|------a question about height------
|Mar 18
|Craig
|7
|Review: Red Circle Performance Preowned (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Red Circle runs C...
|30
|Gettysburg police officer claims sexual harassm...
|Feb '17
|Davenport
|1
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec '16
|Sammy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC