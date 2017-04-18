Then & Now

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: The Times-Tribune

This photo shows the construction of the bridge connecting the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania turnpike to its terminus in Clarks Summit. Turnpike construction began in 1938 near Carlisle; the road opened Oct. 1, 1940, connecting Carlisle to Irwin, near Pittsburgh.

